Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 97,754 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,053,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,754 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.17% of Airbnb worth $127,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 4.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 7.5% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Airbnb by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bulls still point to upside: several research shops continue to have buy ratings and higher targets (TD Cowen raised its target, B. Riley upgraded to buy) and some commentary highlights resilient travel demand that supports medium‑term revenue growth. MarketBeat Analyst Coverage and Positive Notes

Analysts and bulls still point to upside: several research shops continue to have buy ratings and higher targets (TD Cowen raised its target, B. Riley upgraded to buy) and some commentary highlights resilient travel demand that supports medium‑term revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical headlines: escalation in the Middle East has been flagged as a potential demand headwind for global travel but so far is a directional risk rather than a confirmed revenue hit. Benzinga – Middle East Tensions

Macro/geopolitical headlines: escalation in the Middle East has been flagged as a potential demand headwind for global travel but so far is a directional risk rather than a confirmed revenue hit. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting in public feeds this week is inconsistent (zeros/NaNs). That data isn’t signaling a clear short squeeze or large new short position — rely on official exchange disclosures for a definitive read.

Short‑interest reporting in public feeds this week is inconsistent (zeros/NaNs). That data isn’t signaling a clear short squeeze or large new short position — rely on official exchange disclosures for a definitive read. Negative Sentiment: Unexpected $2.5B bond offering: multiple outlets report the company launched a $2.5B bond sale to refinance March 2026 maturities. The surprise move and the potential increase in interest expense or implied change in funding strategy pressured the stock. Blockonomi – $2.5B Bond Issuance

Unexpected $2.5B bond offering: multiple outlets report the company launched a $2.5B bond sale to refinance March 2026 maturities. The surprise move and the potential increase in interest expense or implied change in funding strategy pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director/co‑founder Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares (~$7.6M at reported prices) in early March; repeated, sizable insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if for diversification or personal reasons. SEC filing: SEC Filing – Gebbia Sale

Insider selling: Director/co‑founder Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares (~$7.6M at reported prices) in early March; repeated, sizable insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if for diversification or personal reasons. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Technical/market reaction: coverage notes the stock fell below its 50‑day moving average after the bond announcement — a technical signal that can trigger short‑term selling from momentum and quant strategies. Barchart – 50‑Day Moving Average

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 402,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,314,210. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $7,613,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 286,015 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,189.05. This represents a 16.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,568 shares of company stock worth $64,120,119. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $126.30 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.07 and a 200-day moving average of $126.68. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.