Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 464,511 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 464,511 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.13% of Lam Research worth $212,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Lam Research
In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Lam Research Stock Performance
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lam Research Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.
Key Stories Impacting Lam Research
Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lam is engaging with BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI) to boost advanced‑packaging capabilities and content — a strategic M&A angle that would accelerate Lam’s exposure to fast‑growing advanced packaging markets. Lam Research BESI Talks Highlight Push Into Advanced Packaging Content — Also reported that BESI has drawn takeover interest with Lam among suitors. Exclusive‑BESI attracts takeover interest as advanced chip packaging demand surges
- Positive Sentiment: Lam and IBM announced a long‑term collaboration to develop processes/materials for sub‑1nm logic and High‑NA EUV — strengthening Lam’s roadmap exposure to next‑gen logic and AI chips. Lam Research IBM Alliance Targets Sub 1nm Logic And AI Chip Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Management is targeting growth in foundry and logic markets and is aiming for gross margins above 50% via pricing and mix — a direct driver of EPS leverage if demand stays strong. Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Targets Growth in Foundry and Logic Markets
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts have lifted targets and reiterated conviction after solid results and outlook; Barclays raised its price target recently (supportive to near‑term sentiment). Is Lam Research One of the Best Large‑Cap Tech Stocks to Invest In?
- Positive Sentiment: Industry analysis highlights a supply‑constrained WFE cycle and strong AI/advanced‑packaging demand that underpin a multi‑year capex runway for Lam. Lam Research: Supply‑Constrained WFE Cycle Sets Up A Multi‑Year Runway
- Neutral Sentiment: Market momentum: LRCX has rallied ~33% over three months on earnings beats and AI/packaging demand—helpful context but not a new catalyst. LRCX Stock Soars 33% in Three Months
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: some analysts/commentaries warn the stock may be extended and expect a re‑rating or consolidation — a risk if WFE momentum or execution disappoints. Lam Research: Wonderful Company, But The Price Needs To Come Back To Earth
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research lifted their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.
Read Our Latest Analysis on LRCX
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.
Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.
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