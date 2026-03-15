Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 464,511 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 464,511 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.13% of Lam Research worth $212,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $212.20 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $256.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research lifted their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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