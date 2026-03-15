Bank of America Corporation $BAC Stake Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,876 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $56,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.47.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

More Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,357,614.86. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,362,000. The trade was a 21.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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