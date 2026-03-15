Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Berkshire Hathaway Inc cut its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,070,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,197,363 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 11.0% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned 0.08% of Bank of America worth $29,306,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Bank of America by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 629,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after buying an additional 86,290 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 73,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Stock Down 0.9%

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,362,000. This trade represents a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $335.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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