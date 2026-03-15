Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,625,508 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,782,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625,508 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $4,070,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $488,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,896,000 after purchasing an additional 69,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 97,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 44,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $126.83.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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