Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,437,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526,682 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $3,075,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,416,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,927,000 after acquiring an additional 40,422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,162,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 82,232 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,089,000 after acquiring an additional 673,259 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 880,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,992,000 after purchasing an additional 755,665 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 850,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $119.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.87 and a fifty-two week high of $137.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.07.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies involved in activities, such as banking, mortgage finance, consumer finance, specialized finance, investment banking and brokerage, asset management and custody, corporate lending, insurance, financial investment, and real estate (including real estate investment trusts).

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