Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.71 Billion Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,618,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,705,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argyle Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 380,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,860,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 183,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $47.90.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

See Also

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