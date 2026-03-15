Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,198,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,531,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.