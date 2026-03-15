Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 5,830,890 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,233,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830,890 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.35% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $8,019,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,510,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,021,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 210,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $102.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5515 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

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