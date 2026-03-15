Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

SAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Banco Santander from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 327,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Harris Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $160.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company had revenue of $18.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.89 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1473 per share. This represents a yield of 254.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

About Banco Santander

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

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