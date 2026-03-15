Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,698 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FDA approves the TECNIS PureSee intraocular lens, adding a new, differentiated cataract/presbyopia product to J&J’s surgical vision portfolio — could support revenue and aftermarket growth in the medtech segment. FDA Approval Of TECNIS PureSee IOL Adds New Lens For J&J Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Promising Phase 1 Erda‑iDRS (erdafitinib) results in intermediate‑risk NMIBC: 89% complete response rate and durable responses up to 18 months with tolerable safety — bolsters oncology pipeline optionality if later‑stage data confirm benefit. Johnson & Johnson highlights promising first-in-human Erda-iDRS (formerly TAR-210) results in intermediate-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer
- Positive Sentiment: BofA raised its price target (to $253) and lifted revenue expectations citing pipeline growth — supportive analyst attention that can underpin sentiment even with a Neutral rating. BofA Raises Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Price Target on Pipeline Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup analyst expects JNJ shares to rise — additional buy-side commentary can amplify positive flows if confirmed with upgrades or higher targets. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend and “Dividend King” coverage reminds investors of JNJ’s income profile — supportive for long‑term holders but unlikely to drive short‑term price swings. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Could Be a Great Choice
- Neutral Sentiment: Barclays reaffirmed its Hold rating — steady analyst stance that tempers upside momentum from positive news. Barclays Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry pieces on BCG shortages and competitor ImmunityBio note market dynamics in NMIBC — useful context for future demand shifts but not an immediate JNJ catalyst. IBRX and the BCG Shortage: A 2026 Catalyst Investors Are Tracking
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst / valuation updates show modest shifts in fair value assumptions tied to individual drugs (Tremfya, Tecvayli, Inlexzo, Darzalex) — indicates ongoing re‑rating risk/reward as pipeline readouts arrive. How The Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Narrative Is Shifting With Pipeline Rethinks And New Valuation Targets
- Negative Sentiment: Preliminary approval of a $65M eve‑of‑trial settlement in an antitrust suit tied to Actelion’s Tracleer — modest direct financial hit but reputational/legal overhang for the pharma legacy business. Eve-of-Trial $65M Settlement Preliminarily Approved in Novel Antitrust Class Action Against J&J Subsidiary Actelion Pharmaceuticals
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.91.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1%
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $241.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $251.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $582.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
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