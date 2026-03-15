Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,698 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

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Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.91.

View Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $241.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $251.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $582.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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