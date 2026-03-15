Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 141,651 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 141,651 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $52,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,764,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,877,000 after purchasing an additional 140,579 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,074.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,354 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,293,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $946,125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,243,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,987,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,964,000 after buying an additional 448,484 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nomura lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

More Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $135.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.43. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $95.73 and a 52 week high of $192.67. The company has a market capitalization of $322.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.