Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 4,780 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,386 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $82,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Oracle Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 25.30%.Oracle’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

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Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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