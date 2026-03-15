Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 268,700 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF $EMB

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 3,963.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,700 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $26,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMB. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 12,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

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iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

EMB opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.06. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $97.80.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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