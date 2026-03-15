Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 151,959 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,959 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $24,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $919,170,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 45.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,447 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4,090.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,643,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,263 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $187,206,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 172.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,304,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,888,000 after buying an additional 2,723,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.
Newmont Stock Performance
Shares of Newmont stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.50. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.93 and a 1-year high of $134.88. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
Newmont Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.
Key Stories Impacting Newmont
Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record free-cash-flow print and outlook — Newmont reported a record $7.3 billion of free cash flow in 2025 and management expects continued strong cash generation as high gold prices support margins; this underpins valuations and buyback/dividend capacity. Can Newmont Continue Its Strong Free Cash Flow Momentum?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing — Consensus analyst coverage remains constructive (consensus “Buy”), which supports demand for the stock amid volatility. Newmont Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy”
- Positive Sentiment: Safe-haven narrative — Multiple industry write-ups highlight Newmont as a core gold-mining play as Iran tensions lift safe-haven demand for gold, which can support NEM over time if bullion stays elevated. 3 Gold Stocks to Watch as the Iran Conflict Drives Safe-Haven Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term bull case highlighted — Analyst pieces argue NEM remains a buy after a large rally, citing strong cash flow, high-return assets and projects that could sustain upside. That narrative can attract dip buyers. Is Newmont Stock a Screaming Buy After a 155% Rally in a Year?
- Neutral Sentiment: Royalty/asset monetization at Saddle North — A Summit Royalties NSR deal on Newmont’s Saddle North reflects evolving project economics and monetization options; could be neutral-to-moderately positive depending on terms and proceeds. Summit Royalties clinches NSR deal on Newmont’s Saddle North
- Negative Sentiment: Sector pressure from geopolitical shock — The metals & mining ETF has fallen since the Iran conflict began as higher oil costs and fears of a growth slowdown weigh on metals demand; that sector pressure is a headwind for miners’ sentiment. This Surprising Sector Has Slid During the Iran War
- Negative Sentiment: Macro data and inflation gauge move — Revised GDP figures and a rise in the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge triggered risk-off movement that Benzinga cites as a proximate reason shares slid on Friday; investors are trimming positions into macro uncertainty. Why Newmont Shares Are Sliding On Friday
- Negative Sentiment: Recent intraday weakness / profit-taking — Coverage of recent sessions notes NEM dipping more than the broader market, consistent with volatile profit-taking after a large run-up; this magnifies pullbacks when macro headlines turn negative. Why Newmont Corporation (NEM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.
Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.
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