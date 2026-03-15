Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 151,959 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,959 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $24,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $919,170,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 45.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,447 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4,090.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,643,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,263 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $187,206,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 172.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,304,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,888,000 after buying an additional 2,723,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.50. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.93 and a 1-year high of $134.88. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

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About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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