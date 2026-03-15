Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 862.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,218 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $27,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 33.8% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the third quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: February operating metrics show rising engagement: Robinhood reported year-over-year increases in equity and options DARTs and a 68% YoY surge in platform assets to $314.2B, driven by strong deposits and higher trading activity — a signal of durable customer demand and monetization potential. Read More.

February operating metrics show rising engagement: Robinhood reported year-over-year increases in equity and options DARTs and a 68% YoY surge in platform assets to $314.2B, driven by strong deposits and higher trading activity — a signal of durable customer demand and monetization potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Prediction markets and “SuperApp” strategy are contributing incremental revenue: MarketBeat highlights that prediction-markets revenue is annualizing at about $435M and is embedded in a broader $4.5B revenue base — supporting upside to revenue diversification and long-term growth. Read More.

Prediction markets and “SuperApp” strategy are contributing incremental revenue: MarketBeat highlights that prediction-markets revenue is annualizing at about $435M and is embedded in a broader $4.5B revenue base — supporting upside to revenue diversification and long-term growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results remained solid: management reported record revenue and EPS beats (referenced in the MarketBeat coverage), reinforcing the case that RH is expanding revenue streams while maintaining profitability metrics. Read More.

Recent quarterly results remained solid: management reported record revenue and EPS beats (referenced in the MarketBeat coverage), reinforcing the case that RH is expanding revenue streams while maintaining profitability metrics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price-target reset but upbeat rating: Mizuho trimmed its HOOD PT from $135 to $110 but kept an “outperform” call — the lower target can cap near-term upside while the rating still signals continued analyst conviction. Read More.

Analyst price-target reset but upbeat rating: Mizuho trimmed its HOOD PT from $135 to $110 but kept an “outperform” call — the lower target can cap near-term upside while the rating still signals continued analyst conviction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage and idea pieces highlight HOOD as a thematic play (prediction markets, retail trading) but note the stock has been volatile and down YTD — themes that attract interest but also keep sentiment mixed. Read More.

Market coverage and idea pieces highlight HOOD as a thematic play (prediction markets, retail trading) but note the stock has been volatile and down YTD — themes that attract interest but also keep sentiment mixed. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and valuation pressure vs. larger brokers: comparative analyses (HOOD vs IBKR) argue Interactive Brokers’ diversification and lower valuation may make it the steadier choice if crypto/trading volumes waver — a relative-risk narrative that can weigh on HOOD multiple. Read More.

Competitive and valuation pressure vs. larger brokers: comparative analyses (HOOD vs IBKR) argue Interactive Brokers’ diversification and lower valuation may make it the steadier choice if crypto/trading volumes waver — a relative-risk narrative that can weigh on HOOD multiple. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Volatility and drawdown risk highlighted: a Forbes analysis reminds investors that HOOD has experienced large drawdowns in systemic shocks (~-37% average), underscoring the stock’s sensitivity to market stress and crypto turbulence. That risk premium can pressure the share price in uncertain markets. Read More.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 3.6%

HOOD opened at $73.39 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average of $113.79.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

Get Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. This represents a 65.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,132 shares of company stock valued at $55,127,149. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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