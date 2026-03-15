Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $217.16 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $217,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,599,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,826,752,000 after buying an additional 422,317 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 35,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,846,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,121,000 after buying an additional 221,617 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 24.8% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP grew its position in Broadcom by 300.0% in the third quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.30.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 458,785 shares of company stock worth $155,508,157. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $322.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

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Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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