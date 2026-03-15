Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,939 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $42,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 590.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 50,933 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after buying an additional 89,856 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 115.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Lam Research by 30.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Up 1.3%

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

LRCX opened at $212.20 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $256.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.18. The firm has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Susquehanna set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

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Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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