Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 11,171 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $118,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,711,249,000 after buying an additional 1,461,575 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,463,484,000 after acquiring an additional 193,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 14.6% in the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,769,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,114,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,475,403,000 after acquiring an additional 530,995 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $307.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.01. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $557.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. HSBC raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Daiwa Securities Group raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.65.

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Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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