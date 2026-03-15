Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 116,085 Shares of Alerus Financial $ALRS

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,085 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 1.11% of Alerus Financial worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 171,984 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the second quarter worth $2,982,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the second quarter worth $2,341,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alerus Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,742,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,437,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

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Alerus Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $23.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $598.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 4.36%.The business had revenue of $77.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALRS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $29.00 price target on Alerus Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Hovde Group lowered Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Alerus Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

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About Alerus Financial

(Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The firm provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products, including deposit accounts, lending solutions and treasury management services for individuals, small businesses and larger corporate clients. Through its community banking network, Alerus emphasizes local decision-making and personalized service to meet the needs of its varied client base.

In addition to traditional banking offerings, Alerus operates a national mortgage origination and servicing platform that delivers home purchase and refinance loans.

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