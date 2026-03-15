Banc Funds Co. LLC Reduces Position in Meridian Bank $MRBK

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,577 shares during the quarter. Meridian Bank makes up 1.2% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 3.93% of Meridian Bank worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Meridian Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $917,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,084,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 311,870 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,996,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRBK shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Meridian Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Meridian Bank from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Meridian Bank in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Meridian Bank Stock Up 0.1%

MRBK opened at $18.66 on Friday. Meridian Bank has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Meridian Bank had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian Bank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Meridian Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Meridian Bank’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Meridian Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Meridian Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered institution founded in 1993 and headquartered in Philadelphia, operates as a full-service community bank serving the Greater Philadelphia region. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: MRBK), the bank maintains a network of branch locations complemented by online and mobile platforms to meet the evolving needs of individual and business customers.

On the consumer side, Meridian Bank offers a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside personal lending solutions such as home equity lines of credit, residential mortgage loans and unsecured consumer loans.

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