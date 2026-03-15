Banc Funds Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) $HBNC

Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Horizon Bancorp (IN) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 133,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp (IN) alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Dividend Announcement

Horizon Bancorp (IN) ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.35 million. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a negative net margin of 37.12% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s dividend payout ratio is -20.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HBNC shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp (IN) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HBNC

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) is a financial holding company headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, offering community banking and wealth management services through its subsidiary, Horizon Bank. As a locally focused institution, it provides a full range of retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, commercial real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

In addition to traditional deposit and loan products, Horizon Bancorp’s services encompass investment advisory and trust administration, retirement planning, and insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp (IN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp (IN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.