Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $9.92 Million Holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. $FBIZ

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,953 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services makes up 1.7% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 2.32% of First Business Financial Services worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 94.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 46,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

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First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $42.18 and a one year high of $60.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.75.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.02%.The company had revenue of $42.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FBIZ

About First Business Financial Services

(Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) is a bank holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, offering a suite of commercial banking and financial services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Business Bank, the company provides relationship-driven lending, deposit and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and high-net-worth individuals. Its core products include commercial real estate financing, equipment leasing, SBA-guaranteed lending, and cash management services.

In addition to lending and depository services, First Business Bank delivers investment advisory and wealth management through dedicated trust and private banking teams.

Further Reading

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