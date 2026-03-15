Banc Funds Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. $BWFG

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,954 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 60.2% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 100,302 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,280,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $695,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 366,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

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Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $46.83 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $51.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.16. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business had revenue of $30.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Hovde Group upped their price target on Bankwell Financial Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bankwell Financial Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $251,738.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 172,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,571,199.13. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mcneill sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $189,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,296.77. The trade was a 7.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,874 and have sold 11,897 shares valued at $592,523. 19.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, and serves as the parent of Bankwell Bank. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of banking products and services designed for both individual consumers and small‐ to mid‐sized businesses. Bankwell Bank operates multiple branches across suburban Cook and Lake counties, focusing on personalized service and local decision‐making.

The company’s deposit offerings include checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, all supported by an online and mobile banking platform for convenient account access.

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