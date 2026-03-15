Banc Funds Co. LLC Cuts Stake in First Foundation Inc. $FFWM

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NYSE:FFWM – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,896 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.77% of First Foundation worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,106,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after acquiring an additional 357,859 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 579,086 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in First Foundation by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,811,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 285,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 903,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 305,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

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First Foundation Price Performance

FFWM stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Foundation ( NYSE:FFWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 26.37%.The business had revenue of $48.36 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Foundation

First Foundation Profile

(Free Report)

First Foundation Inc (NYSE: FFWM) is a financial services company headquartered in Irvine, California. Through its banking and advisory subsidiaries, the company delivers a range of wealth management, strategic consulting and lending solutions to high-net-worth individuals, families, entrepreneurs and closely held businesses. First Foundation’s integrated business model combines personalized advisory services with commercial and consumer banking capabilities under one corporate umbrella.

The company’s wealth management arm offers financial planning, investment management, trust and estate planning, tax planning and family office services.

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