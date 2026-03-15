Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.32% of Fair Isaac worth $113,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 28.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $84,295,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,972.31.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 3.4%

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,131.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,436.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,587.98. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,068.67 and a 52 week high of $2,217.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,304.72. This trade represents a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,308. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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