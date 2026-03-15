Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,212 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.66% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $101,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $160.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.11.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 2.2%

BFAM opened at $76.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.46. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.68 and a 52 week high of $132.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (NYSE: BFAM) is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

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