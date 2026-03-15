Bamco Inc. NY Has $97.01 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,641 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.20% of Veeva Systems worth $97,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:VEEV opened at $178.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.13 and a twelve month high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $835.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.95 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 28.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, January 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,101.72. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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