Bamco Inc. NY Has $97.01 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,641 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.20% of Veeva Systems worth $97,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about Veeva Systems
Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Veeva agreed to acquire AI brand‑engagement platform Ostro for about $100M to expand AI‑powered engagement tools for life‑sciences customers — a direct revenue/product expansion play that supports Veeva’s AI roadmap and could boost growth over time. Veeva Acquires Ostro to Expand AI-Powered Engagement in Life Sciences
- Positive Sentiment: Some research benches still view Veeva as a long‑term growth name — Zacks highlights VEEV as a top growth stock for long‑term investors, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s secular life‑sciences software exposure. Why Veeva Systems (VEEV) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen upgraded Veeva’s rating to Buy, adding another supportive analyst view that could help stabilize sentiment after recent target resets. Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus remains a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting mixed but generally constructive analyst sentiment rather than a clear sell signal. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Truist trimmed its price target to $262 (from $275) despite reiterating a Buy after Veeva’s strong Q4 — the cut reduces implied upside and can weigh on near‑term sentiment even as execution remains solid. Truist Trims PT on Veeva (VEEV) Following Strong Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Fair‑value and model resets are appearing: one note trimmed its fair value from about $302.60 to $270.93, reflecting more measured assumptions on growth and margins — this recalibration contributes to downward pressure on targets. Reframing The Veeva Systems (VEEV) Narrative As Mixed Analyst Views Meet Strong Execution
- Negative Sentiment: Outlets (e.g., The Motley Fool) flag rising competition and potential execution risks — combined with recent broader software‑sector weakness this year, these concerns increase the risk of multiple compression. Is Veeva Systems a Multimillionaire-Maker Stock?
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.2%
NYSE:VEEV opened at $178.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.13 and a twelve month high of $310.50.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $835.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.95 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 28.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Veeva Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, January 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,101.72. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Profile
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.
Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.
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