Bamco Inc. NY Has $78.44 Million Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 226.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,049 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.53% of Duolingo worth $78,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,733,000 after acquiring an additional 116,135 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Duolingo by 28.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,827,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,110,000 after purchasing an additional 628,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duolingo by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 78.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 740,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after purchasing an additional 325,648 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on Duolingo in a report on Monday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 122,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,318.16. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total value of $452,490.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,751.12. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 14,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Up 3.7%

DUOL stock opened at $98.39 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.99 and a 52 week high of $544.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $282.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.95 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 39.91% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

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