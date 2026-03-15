Bamco Inc. NY Has $760.62 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,788,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group comprises 2.0% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 7.69% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $760,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 145.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 492.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE KNSL opened at $362.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.91. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.06 and a 12 month high of $512.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.51. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $483.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

Kinsale Capital Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KNSL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $433.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.91.

View Our Latest Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc (NYSE:KNSL) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

See Also

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