Bamco Inc. NY Has $1.20 Billion Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,491 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 3.2% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 2.36% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $1,203,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $573.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.66. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $769.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $658.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $666.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total transaction of $3,369,657.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,334.34. The trade was a 29.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.62, for a total value of $920,299.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 648 shares in the company, valued at $407,345.76. The trade was a 69.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $29,862,109 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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