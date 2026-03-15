Bamco Inc. NY Has $1.20 Billion Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,491 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 3.2% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 2.36% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $1,203,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $573.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.66. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $769.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $658.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $666.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.33.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total transaction of $3,369,657.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,334.34. The trade was a 29.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.62, for a total value of $920,299.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 648 shares in the company, valued at $407,345.76. The trade was a 69.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $29,862,109 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.
IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.
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