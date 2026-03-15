Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,378,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,402 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.59% of Samsara worth $125,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 6,078.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 953.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 100.0% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Samsara by 73.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $31.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,583.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The business had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $9,078,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,360. This represents a 74.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $9,078,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,360. The trade was a 74.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,903,585 shares of company stock valued at $91,712,463. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Samsara from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Samsara

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

See Also

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