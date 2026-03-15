Bamco Inc. NY Acquires New Shares in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 726,907 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,922,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.89% of AAON at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 46.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 125,176 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,138,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 276,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,814,000 after purchasing an additional 214,615 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 491,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 157,088 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,589,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AAON Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of AAON stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $424.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.10 million. AAON had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.46%.The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAON

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

Further Reading

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