Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 25,059 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,966,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,059 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply makes up about 0.7% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 4.42% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $253,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.2% during the second quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 20.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 629,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,075,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 37.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,130,000.

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SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE stock opened at $130.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $168.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 3.23%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, EVP Eric J. Elema sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $278,887.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,967.11. This trade represents a 37.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

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