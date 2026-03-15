Baker BROS. Advisors LP Sells 2,875,499 Shares of Cerus Corporation $CERS

Baker BROS. Advisors LP lowered its position in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,008,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,875,499 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 5.21% of Cerus worth $15,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cerus during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the third quarter worth about $35,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cerus by 89.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Cerus

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 61,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $126,139.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 943,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,149.72. This represents a 6.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 55,225 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $113,763.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,195,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,535.46. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,041 shares of company stock worth $708,170. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CERS shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerus presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Research Report on CERS

Cerus Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CERS opened at $1.69 on Friday. Cerus Corporation has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $324.77 million, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.31 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.

The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.

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