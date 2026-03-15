Baker BROS. Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. $HRTX

Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,251,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned approximately 2.32% of Heron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5,541.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 738.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 39,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HRTX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.61.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in pain management and supportive care for patients undergoing medical and surgical procedures. The company’s research is dedicated to addressing unmet needs in oncology supportive care and post-operative pain management through innovative drug formulations designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce reliance on opioids.

Heron’s first approved therapy, SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection, received U.S.

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