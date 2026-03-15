Baker BROS. Advisors LP Has $45.95 Million Position in Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. $RAPP

Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned 3.25% of Rapport Therapeutics worth $45,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAPP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 23.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 86.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000.

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Insider Activity at Rapport Therapeutics

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $246,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 387,075 shares in the company, valued at $11,232,916.50. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Abraham Ceesay sold 5,833 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $171,140.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,286.98. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,669 shares of company stock worth $1,999,877. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Performance

RAPP opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $42.27.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAPP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rapport Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RAPP

Key Stories Impacting Rapport Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Rapport Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised multiple near‑term EPS forecasts for RAPP (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026) and lifted FY2027/FY2028 estimates, while maintaining a “Buy” rating and a $40 price target — supportive for upside if clinical or commercial progress continues. Read More.

HC Wainwright raised multiple near‑term EPS forecasts for RAPP (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026) and lifted FY2027/FY2028 estimates, while maintaining a “Buy” rating and a $40 price target — supportive for upside if clinical or commercial progress continues. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright posted a FY2030 EPS projection (longer‑range modeling) that is not an immediate driver of near‑term price action but signals analyst coverage continues to model multi‑year outcomes. Read More.

HC Wainwright posted a FY2030 EPS projection (longer‑range modeling) that is not an immediate driver of near‑term price action but signals analyst coverage continues to model multi‑year outcomes. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: A Globenewswire filing posted preparatory materials for a March 27 corporate meeting (annual report/AGM materials). This appears administrative and unlikely to be material to near‑term stock moves. Read More.

A Globenewswire filing posted preparatory materials for a March 27 corporate meeting (annual report/AGM materials). This appears administrative and unlikely to be material to near‑term stock moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: RAPP reported an earnings miss (reported March 10), which triggered a gap‑down and sell‑off; one article highlights the immediate downward reaction and higher trading volume as investors reprice near‑term performance risk. Read More.

RAPP reported an earnings miss (reported March 10), which triggered a gap‑down and sell‑off; one article highlights the immediate downward reaction and higher trading volume as investors reprice near‑term performance risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Although many near‑term estimates were raised, HC Wainwright materially worsened its FY2029 EPS forecast (larger loss), which increases uncertainty about later‑stage profitability and may weigh on longer‑dated investor expectations. Read More.

About Rapport Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

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