Azora Capital LP Purchases 256,555 Shares of TPG Inc. $TPG

Azora Capital LP grew its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,555 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP owned 0.12% of TPG worth $24,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in TPG in the second quarter valued at about $258,581,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TPG during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,794,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TPG by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,567,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,808 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,088,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,529,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,136,000 after purchasing an additional 831,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

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TPG Stock Up 3.7%

TPG stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.40 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 554.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPG. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore set a $56.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

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TPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

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