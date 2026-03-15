Azora Capital LP Invests $13.18 Million in Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC

Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 687,380 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,177,000. Azora Capital LP owned 0.47% of Simmons First National as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 42.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 32.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 24.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 68.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $18.61 on Friday. Simmons First National Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 27.83%.The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently -30.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFNC

Simmons First National Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Through its primary operating subsidiary, Simmons Bank, the company maintains a network of more than 200 branches across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and North Carolina. Simmons First National offers a full suite of financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients, emphasizing relationship-driven community banking.

The company’s core business activities span deposit-taking, lending and payment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.