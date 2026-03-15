Azora Capital LP Has $52.05 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Azora Capital LP cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,211 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 2.4% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $52,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,455,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,074 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6,172.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,304,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,786 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup News Roundup

Citigroup Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.15. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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