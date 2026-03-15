Azora Capital LP Buys Shares of 399,064 CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. $COSO

Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:COSO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 399,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,000. Azora Capital LP owned about 3.33% of CoastalSouth Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in CoastalSouth Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CoastalSouth Bancshares in the third quarter worth $67,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in CoastalSouth Bancshares in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares in the third quarter worth $147,000.

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CoastalSouth Bancshares Trading Up 0.1%

CoastalSouth Bancshares stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35. CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CoastalSouth Bancshares Announces Dividend

CoastalSouth Bancshares ( NYSE:COSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. CoastalSouth Bancshares’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COSO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CoastalSouth Bancshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Report on COSO

About CoastalSouth Bancshares

(Free Report)

CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Coastal States Bank, a South Carolina state-chartered commercial bank, we offer a full range of banking products and services designed for businesses, real estate professionals, and consumers looking for a deep and meaningful relationship with their bank. Today, we have a community banking presence in some of the fastest growing and most business-friendly markets in the U.S., namely the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Beaufort), nearby Savannah, Georgia, and the Atlanta, Georgia market.

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