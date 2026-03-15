Azora Capital LP Buys 1,197,843 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. $FIBK

Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 1,538.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197,843 shares during the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem accounts for about 1.9% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Azora Capital LP owned about 1.24% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $40,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,890,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 140.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,754,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,903,000 after buying an additional 1,024,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth about $29,082,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,915,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,021 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Stephens lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FIBK opened at $33.13 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.89 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Jonathan R. Scott sold 1,827 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $67,452.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 936,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,006.08. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Billings, Montana. Through its principal subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include business lending, commercial real estate financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgage products, and deposit accounts suitable for individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company traces its roots back to the late 1960s and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions across the Western United States.

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