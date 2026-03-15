Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $15,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 0.6% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 22.9% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 52.7% during the third quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $231.00 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.92 and a 52 week high of $293.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.37. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 27.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $1,240,063.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 466,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,837,766.58. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $520,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,334,790.06. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $5,405,198 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ResMed from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $281.00 target price on ResMed in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ResMed from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ResMed

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed’s product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

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