Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 667.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $159.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $218.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.69. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.83%.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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