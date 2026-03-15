Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 123.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,358.88. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vergnano bought 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,207.88. This trade represents a 25.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $130.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $146.49. The company has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price target on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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