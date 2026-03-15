Azenta Details UK Biocentre Buyout to Expand Europe Biobanking, Near-Term EBITDA Dilution Seen

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) executives outlined the strategic and financial rationale for the company’s planned acquisition of UK Biocentre during a recorded conference call held Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Management said the deal is intended to expand Azenta’s European footprint, scale its biorepository operations, and strengthen its position as a partner to life sciences customers across government, academia, and pharma/biotech.

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Strategic rationale: expanding Europe and scaling automated biobanking

Chief Executive Officer John Marotta said UK Biocentre’s operational model and infrastructure are a “long-term strategic fit” for Azenta, citing the target’s automation capabilities, management expertise, and established role supporting large-scale research programs in the United Kingdom.

Marotta emphasized that the UK is a major life sciences hub for genomics, precision medicine, and population studies, supported by public investment and collaboration between public and private sectors. He said UK Biocentre has become a “critical and trusted partner” for research programs requiring reliable, consistent high-throughput sample processing, automated biobanking, and long-term cold storage.

Marotta said UK Biocentre will continue operating under its own brand and identity. He also highlighted the facility’s location in the UK “Golden Triangle” corridor connecting London, Oxford, and Cambridge, and noted proximity to Azenta’s other UK operations.

Operations and technology: capacity, BioArc deployment, and consumables integration

Azenta described UK Biocentre as one of the world’s largest automated biorepositories. According to Marotta, UK Biocentre has storage capacity for more than 30 million samples and uses Azenta’s BioArc automated biobanks along with standardized Azenta FluidX tubes for processing. He said UK Biocentre plans to deploy the 16 million capacity BioArc Ultra later in 2026 to further increase automated, high-throughput capacity.

In the Q&A, Marotta addressed questions about whether BioArc Ultra would be reserved for Azenta sites or customers. He said Azenta’s SampleStore business does not differentiate between competitors and non-competitors in deciding who it sells to. He characterized the BioArc Ultra and SampleStore as enabling rapid customer access to samples, particularly for high-throughput needs, while noting that traditional ultra-low temperature units remain appropriate for “archival” or low-access storage. Marotta said the automation platform provides Azenta a cost advantage, citing automated workflows, vertical integration in consumables, and SampleStore automation.

Deal terms and financial expectations

Chief Financial Officer Lawrence Lin reviewed the transaction terms and near-term financial impact. Lin said Azenta paid GBP 20.5 million for UK Biocentre, net of cash and inclusive of up to GBP 1.8 million in contingent consideration tied to certain milestones. The transaction was fully funded with cash, and UK Biocentre operates on the same fiscal year as Azenta.

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, Lin said UK Biocentre generated GBP 15.3 million in revenue, which was down year-over-year. He attributed the decline largely to timing of large research programs, including lower sample processing tied to the Our Future Health (OFH) program.

Lin said Azenta expects fiscal 2026 to be dilutive to Adjusted EBITDA by approximately 35 basis points, but anticipates the acquisition will be accretive in 2027 and 2028, driven by volume growth and operating leverage.

Growth levers and synergy priorities

Management described expected synergies as primarily revenue-driven. Responding to a question about modeling and the revenue outlook, Lin said fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 represent a “snapshot in time” and do not reflect full potential. He pointed to the current run rate being well below installed capacity and suggested fiscal 2024 revenue in the GBP 20–21 million range as a “normalized” level.

Lin described three revenue opportunities:

Government and academic tailwinds: Lin said UK Biocentre’s trusted role with government programs supports predictable, high-volume processing and storage. He said OFH program “phase II” volumes are expected to pick up in fiscal 2027, moving the business closer to normalized levels.

Lin said UK Biocentre’s trusted role with government programs supports predictable, high-volume processing and storage. He said OFH program “phase II” volumes are expected to pick up in fiscal 2027, moving the business closer to normalized levels. Pharma and biotech expansion: Azenta plans targeted commercial investments to diversify UK Biocentre’s customer base. Lin said the company expects to have these sales resources in place by the end of fiscal 2026.

Azenta plans targeted commercial investments to diversify UK Biocentre’s customer base. Lin said the company expects to have these sales resources in place by the end of fiscal 2026. Cross-border platform in Europe: Lin said UK Biocentre will serve as an “anchor tenant” for Azenta products in Europe and will integrate with Azenta’s German biorepository to generate additional cross-border business.

On operating expenses, Lin said the incremental investment in fiscal 2026 is primarily commercial, centered on hiring about four sales representatives focused on pharma/biotech. He added that Azenta expects to drive operating leverage largely through higher throughput at existing operational cost levels, rather than significant headcount or structural changes.

On capital spending, Lin said the site has roughly 40% utilization against its approximately 30 million sample capacity and that Azenta does not see a material need for incremental CapEx to scale the site, describing the acquisition as capital efficient.

Integration considerations raised in Q&A

When asked about UK Biocentre’s prior status as an Azenta customer and the impact of intercompany eliminations, management did not disclose historical revenue contribution details. Lin said the manufacturing and installation of BioArc Ultra was largely complete and expected to be online in an April or May timeframe, with any revenue impact prospective. He added that approximately half a year of consumables purchases would convert to internal purchases and said that impact was included in the transaction valuation.

The call concluded with management reiterating enthusiasm for the acquisition and welcoming UK Biocentre into Azenta’s portfolio.

About Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Azenta, Inc (NASDAQ: AZTA) is a life sciences technology company specializing in sample management, cryogenic storage and genomic services for research and clinical applications. Formerly the Life Sciences division of Brooks Automation, Azenta provides integrated solutions that enable customers to store, track and analyze biological samples with high levels of automation, data integrity and efficiency. Its offerings span automated storage systems, biorepository management software and end‐to‐end sample tracking workflows.

In addition to hardware and informatics platforms for sample storage, Azenta’s Genomics business delivers next‐generation sequencing (NGS), DNA synthesis, and molecular biology services.

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