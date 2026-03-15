Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 151.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

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Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $276.67 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $234.11 and a one year high of $298.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups. The first group includes companies that manufacture health care equipment and supplies or provide health care related services (such as distributors of health care products, providers of basic health care services, and owners and operators of health care facilities and organizations).

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