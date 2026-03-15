Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 781.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,676 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 15.9% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $36,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Battery Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $193.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

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