Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 69,428 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.7% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 168.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,049,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,615 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,485,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,681,000 after purchasing an additional 833,733 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 833,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,390,000 after purchasing an additional 621,492 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 807,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,902,000 after purchasing an additional 346,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,037,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,922,000 after purchasing an additional 336,479 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGLT opened at $55.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $59.46.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Long Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities greater than 10 years.

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