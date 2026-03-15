Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,048.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

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Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $83.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.51.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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